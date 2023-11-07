Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZME downgrades earnings expectations

NZME downgrades earnings expectations
NZME chief executive Michael Boggs previously said he was confident about the second half of 2023. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Publicly listed media company NZME has downgraded its earnings guidance on the back of weaker advertising revenue.In August, the media group declared a post-tax profit of nearly $2 million for the first half-year, down from just under $8.5m in the first six months of 2022.NZME owns the New Zealand Herald, BusinessDesk, Newstalk ZB, the OneRoof property website and a suite of entertainment radio stations, including ZM, The Hits and Hauraki, and regional newspaper titles.Given advertising revenue for the first half-year was down 7% on the previou...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ