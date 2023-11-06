Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

New boss at TSB

New boss at TSB
Kerry Boielle. (Image: TSB)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Kerry Boielle has been appointed as the new chief executive of TSB, starting in January.  Boielle is currently with Southern Cross Health Society, holding concurrent senior management roles. Prior to that, she had 17 years' banking experience in senior roles with both ASB Bank and Kiwibank. She replaces Gordon Davidson, who has been interim CEO at the Taranaki-based bank for some months.
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit