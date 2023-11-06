Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

TruScreen predicts huge growth in China

TruScreen predicts huge growth in China
Within two years, it expects to have its cervical cancer detection devices in 200 hospitals in China. (Image: Getty)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Mon, 06 Nov 2023

Trainee reporter
funded through

A medtech company commercialising an AI-enabled cervical cancer detection system reports it's making progress, despite an operating loss of $1.35 million.TruScreen predicts a growth surge in several global markets over the next two years.Pitt Street Research is bullish on the stock, with a research note valuing it at $0.065 per share as a base case – it's only trading at $0.024. The note is based on assumptions of a continued roll-out of TruScreen, using a market share-based approach. In an announcement to the NZX,...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit