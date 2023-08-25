Menu
NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls
(Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) expects advertising revenue to recover in the second half of the year after seeing post-tax profit fall by $6.5 million in the six months to June 30.The media group recorded a post-tax profit of nearly $2m for the half-year, down from just under $8.5m in the first six months of 2022, as operating revenue fell by 6% to $166m.NZME owns the New Zealand Herald, BusinessDesk, Newstalk ZB, the OneRoof property website and a suite of entertainment radio stations including ZM, The Hits and Hauraki, and regiona...
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line
Retail

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Law & Regulation

I don't wanna rock DJ competition

InMusic doesn't want the DJ scene to turn into a game of Monopoly.

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
NZX upbeat about FY, extends CEO's term
Markets

Stock exchange operator NZX said operating earnings gained in the six months to June 30, despite difficult trading conditions, while its net profit fell due to increased amortisation charges.NZX’s operating operating earnings of $20 million for the six months were up 15% on the p...

Staff reporters 11:18am
Volumes down, profit up for Port of Tauranga
Infrastructure

Results buoyed by positive first half and residual shipping congestion.

Brent Melville 11:05am
Delegat Group posts improved profit
Markets

Wine producer Delegat Group has shrugged off a stagnant international wine market and the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle to post an improved profit for the June financial year.Reported net profit was $64.8 million, up 3% on the previous year's, as case sales climbed 9% to 3.7m....

Staff reporters 10:10am