Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX 50 slips as Auckland airport shares rise

NZX 50 slips as Auckland airport shares rise
After a busy news week, the NZ sharemarket finished on a downbeat note. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Auckland International Airport jumped nearly 2% after Auckland council finally decided to sell 7% of its 18% shareholding, while the New Zealand sharemarket was down slightly.The S&P/NZX 50 dipped at lunchtime and closed at 11,690.34, down 25.4 points or 0.22%. The index fell nearly 1.8% for the week.There were 61 gainers and 66 decliners on the main board, with 33.6 million shares worth $138.34m changing hands.Auckland International Airport was up just a couple of cents but when the two-day council debate to balance the budget ended, the a...
Judge allows class actions against CBL Corporation to be discontinued
Law & Regulation

Judge allows class actions against CBL Corporation to be discontinued

A hearing was held on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:20pm
Markets

Auckland council approves partial airport selldown

A heated budget process ended with a partial selldown of airport shares.

Oliver Lewis 3:58pm
Auckland council approves partial airport selldown
Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 3:25pm
Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

More Markets

Auckland council approves partial airport selldown
Markets

Auckland council approves partial airport selldown

A heated budget process ended with a partial selldown of airport shares.

Oliver Lewis 3:58pm
Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm
Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm

It will have its own board and chief executive.

Riley Kennedy 3:19pm
The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge
Markets

The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge

The key question from here is what the future coverage path looks like.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZX50 dips for third day in a row
Markets Market close

NZX50 dips for third day in a row

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,715.74, down 43.4 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 08 Jun 2023