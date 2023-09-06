Menu
NZX50 continues its slow slide

NZX50 continues its slow slide
Rising oil prices have stoked inflation fears. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 06 Sep 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket recorded its fourth fall in five trading days as the continuing rise in oil prices added fresh inflationary concerns.The S&P/NZX 50 Index again slipped from lunchtime but had a late recovery to close at 11,427.66, down 9.58 points or 0.08%.There were 67 gainers and 58 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 28.62 million share transactions worth $127.94m.Brent crude oil exceeded US$90 (NZ$152.50) a barrel before settling at US$86.30, still the highest level since November and unnerving offshore markets. The...
National will set consultant spending caps for each agency
Policy

National will set consultant spending caps for each agency

National wants CEOs to report their budgets for contractors and consultants by Christmas.

Jem Traylen 5:25pm
Economy

QLDC awards CEO with 8% salary boost, while rates rocket

Council boss now earns equivalent of 146 Queenstown ratepayers' rates bills.

Brent Melville 3:10pm
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
The decliners and gainers of the NZX50 in August
Markets

The decliners and gainers of the NZX50 in August

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell by almost 4.15% by the end of August.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZX 50 hits new low for 2023
Markets Market close

NZX 50 hits new low for 2023

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,437.25, declining 75.78 points or 0.66%.

Graham Skellern 05 Sep 2023
The winds of change? What the 2023 election spells for NZ’s market
Markets

The winds of change? What the 2023 election spells for NZ’s market

Businesses' frame of mind remained “sombre” ahead of the election.

Ella Somers 05 Sep 2023