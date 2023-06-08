Menu
NZX50 dips for third day in a row

Infratil's capital raise and Auckland airport dominated the market today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket lost ground for the third successive day, weighed down by the Infratil equity raising and a sudden increase in wholesale interest rates.The S&P/NZX 50 Index slid mid-morning and closed at 11,715.74, down 43.4 points or 0.37%. The index has fallen 1.5% so far this week and is up 2.1% for the year.There were 43 gainers and 81 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 41.65 million share transactions worth $163.32m.Wholesale interest rates increased around western markets, with the NZ 10 Year Government Bond yie...
Local government wants certainty over $6b fund
Infrastructure

Local government wants certainty over $6b fund

Mayors want greater clarity around a flagship $6 billion resilience fund.

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Finance

Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 3:50pm
Politics

Michael Wood to face parliamentary probe

After a preliminary review, the registrar determined an inquiry was warranted.

Staff reporters 12:39pm
Markets

Mondiale VGL weighing up IPO among options to fuel growth

Freight forwarder Mondiale VGL is weighing up an initial public offering among its options to fuel its next stage of growth, with the board expecting its advisers to report back in a few months. The company has hired Jarden and UBS as its global coordinators and Craigs Investment...

Staff reporters 5:40pm
Finance

Brown proposes partial airport share sale

Mayor says council won't "squander" proceeds of airport share sales.

Staff reporters 3:50pm
Infrastructure

Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes

Domestic charges are going up by more than 50% to pay for a big infrastructure spend.

Jem Traylen 11:55am
Markets

Electricity Authority clears tweak to smelter power deal

The deal will help reduce carbon emissions. 

Staff reporters 10:40am