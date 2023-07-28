Menu
NZX50 ends the week on a flat note

Mainfreight shares fell while the NZX50 was flat. (Image: Mainfreight)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
Leading stock Mainfreight had a turbulent day following its weaker trading update as the New Zealand sharemarket ended the week on a flat note.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a narrow range and closed at 11,946.74, down 7.37 points or 0.06%. The index also finished flat for the week and is up 4.1% for the year.There were 62 gainers and 64 decliners on the main board, with 25.31 million shares worth $86.43 changing hands.Wall Street and the Australian market were both down, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, established in 1896, just...
Eroad investors grill management on buyout offer
Markets

Eroad's annual shareholders meeting held amid takeover talk.

Staff reporters 8:35pm
Law & Regulation

Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Eroad's annual shareholders meeting held amid takeover talk.

Staff reporters 8:35pm
Pacific Edge has the right to respond to the new Novitas declaration.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Transport and logistics company will trim overheads and trim sea and air freight rates.

Brent Melville 8:45am
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,954.11, up 0.625 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 27 Jul 2023