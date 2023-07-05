Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX50 lifts to a seven week high

NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
Data showing lower commodity prices did not subdue positive sentiment for equities investors. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket picked up steam late in the day and pushed through the 12,000 points mark for the first time in seven weeks.With the United States markets closed for the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fluctuated on light trading before coming alive in the last 45 minutes.After reaching an intraday low of 11,950.76, the index surged to 12,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.There were 73 gainers and 56 decliners on the main board, with 28.55 million shares worth $83.44m changing hands.Paul Robertshaw,...
Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:23pm
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 11:24am
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

More Markets

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities
Markets

Jarden clips Aussie costs, sets up new NZ entities

The investment house's dual lines are starting to take shape. 

Paul McBeth 11:00am
Channel Infrastructure considering hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel
Markets

Channel Infrastructure considering hydrogen for sustainable aviation fuel

It's now seriously considering making hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.

Staff reporters 10:50am
Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets
Markets Market close

Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.33, gaining 63.46 points.

Graham Skellern 04 Jul 2023