Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZX50 slides to nine-month low

NZX50 slides to nine-month low
A new drug has weighed on Fisher and Paykel's shares. (Image: Getty)
A weight-reducing drug is causing trouble for Fisher and Paykel Healthcare as the New Zealand sharemarket chalked up its sixth successive fall.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was on a downward slide all day and closed at 11,344.11, down 82.73 points or 0.72% – its lowest level for nine months.The index has now fallen 1.8% for the year and was at 11308.31 points on November 28.There were 42 gainers and 84 decliners on the main board, with 28.19 million shares worth $102.5m changing hands.Under pressureMarket heavyweight Fisher and Paykel Healthca...
BNZ has been told it has to keep banking for Gloriavale
Law & Regulation

BNZ has been told it has to keep banking for Gloriavale

The bank doesn't want to, but it has to keep providing banking services for now.

Oliver Lewis 5:45pm
Markets

Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

More Markets

Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade
Markets

Shares in 2 Cheap Cars jump more than 30% after profit upgrade

Chair Michael Stiassny said the company was delighted by the company’s profit growth.

Ella Somers 3:04pm
2 Cheap Cars upgrades 2024 financial year profit
Markets

2 Cheap Cars upgrades 2024 financial year profit

Strong trading was a result of the company's "sharp focus".

Staff reporters 9:32am
ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid
Markets

ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now
Markets

BurgerFuel Group unsure about future NZ expansion, for now

The restaurant chain plans to rebuild its Middle East operations.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am