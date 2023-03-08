Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Offshore sentiment drives local market

Offshore sentiment drives local market
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
The fight against inflation is far from over. Global sharemarkets, including New Zealand’s, sold off sharply after the United States Federal Reserve indicated interest rates may need to go higher for longer. Following offshore leads, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and then traded steadily to close at 11,855.54, down 64.02 points or 0.54%. There were 60 gainers and 76 decliners on the main board with 24 million shares worth $117.14m changing hands. US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told the Senate banking,...
Law & Regulation

Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

The entrepreneur, who owns a North Canterbury vineyard, was sentenced today.

Staff reporters 3:08pm
Policy

Why the Infrastructure Commission isn't submitting on RMA reforms

Ministers accused of "muzzling" the independent Infrastructure Commission.

Pattrick Smellie 2:50pm
Law & Regulation

Tree regs reviewed in wake of cyclone havoc

Feedback is wanted on the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines.

Ian Llewellyn 2:50pm

More Markets

Economy

Markets jittery after Fed chair's testimony

Markets take a beating after Powell says US rates could go higher, at a faster clip. 

Rebecca Howard 1:50pm
Markets

Trustees Executors accredited to NZX as depository participant

Trustees Executors has joined the NZX as a depository participant of the stock market operator’s clearing and depository unit. The licensed financial services supervisor’s subsidiary is the 16th accredited depository participant, letting it access NZX’s NZ Clearing and Depository...

Staff reporters 10:32am
Markets

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

FDA approval brings a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

David Chaplin: The bad politics of ESG

Keep politics out of investing, say a new breed of ESG detractors.

David Chaplin 5:00am