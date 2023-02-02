Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

On a mission to tackle the crypto sector’s trust issues

On a mission to tackle the crypto sector’s trust issues
Sean van Deventer says despite crypto's scandals trust can be regained. (Image: Supplied)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 02 Feb 2023
Bitcoin’s price may be up 38% so far this year, but the shadow of the FTX collapse and other crypto implosions in 2022 still looms large over the entire market.  So, it may seem like a really bad time to be launching a crypto exchange, particularly a custodial exchange that, just like a bank, is responsible for safeguarding customers' assets. But Dr Sean van Deventer sees things differently.  “That whole FTX drama sort of took all the exchanges and put them back to day one in terms of trust,” says van Deventer, a...
Economy

A 50-basis-point rate hike is hardly a respite

While 50 may seem better than 75 basis points, it's still a hefty lift.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Foodstuffs takes softly-softly approach to regulation

Newbie minister Duncan Webb will usher the bill through the House.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Property

High-flying Queenstown loses ground to Airbnb

The town is rising in the ranks as a global destination, but where will tourists stay?

Brent Melville 5:00am

More Markets

Markets

NZ market jumps up ahead of Fed decision

New Zealand's market continued the positive gains it made last month.

Ella Somers 01 Feb 2023
News in Brief Chart

Share trading on NZX down 30% in 2022

Investors pivoted away from equities into debt securities as interest rates took a toll.

Staff reporters 01 Feb 2023
Markets Market Close

NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 66.5 points, or 0.6%, to 11,967.72.

Ella Somers 31 Jan 2023
Finance

Harmoney’s Australian loan book eclipses NZ

New Zealand lending stalled through the tail end of last year. 

Staff reporters 31 Jan 2023