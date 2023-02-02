On a mission to tackle the crypto sector’s trust issues

Sean van Deventer says despite crypto's scandals trust can be regained. (Image: Supplied)

Bitcoin’s price may be up 38% so far this year, but the shadow of the FTX collapse and other crypto implosions in 2022 still looms large over the entire market. So, it may seem like a really bad time to be launching a crypto exchange, particularly a custodial exchange that, just like a bank, is responsible for safeguarding customers' assets. But Dr Sean van Deventer sees things differently. “That whole FTX drama sort of took all the exchanges and put them back to day one in terms of trust,” says van Deventer, a...