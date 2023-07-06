Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Pacific Edge rises as wider sharemarket stutters

Pacific Edge rises as wider sharemarket stutters
Pacific Edge's chances of a lifeline with Obamacare lifted its share price. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Pacific Edge made a rapid recovery, rising more than 110% after receiving a reprieve on funding for its Cxbladder tests in the United States, while an uncertain New Zealand sharemarket had its first fall in eight trading days.The S&P/NZX 50 Index wavered in the afternoon and closed at 11,959.33, down 43.13 points or 0.36% after reaching an intraday high of 12,055.2.Market sentiment also softened across the Tasman with the Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index falling 1.29% to 7159.6 points by 6pm NZ time.There were 53 gainers and 79 decliners on...
Union calls Nats’ proposed third medical school a ‘vanity’ project
Policy

Union calls Nats’ proposed third medical school a ‘vanity’ project

It says the party should boost the existing two schools instead.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
Tourism

RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel

Four businesses are on the chopping block, including the Antarctic Centre.

Brent Melville 12:35pm
RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel
Bloomberg

Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July

Officials at the US central bank have all but committed to another rate hike this month.

Bloomberg 11:45am
Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July

More Markets

Pacific Edge share price jumps on Medicare coverage announcement
Markets

Pacific Edge share price jumps on Medicare coverage announcement

Cancer diagnostic company Pacific Edge (PEB) saw its share price jump after trading resumed on Thursday morning following an announcement concerning coverage by US insurers.At midday, the share was trading at 21 cents, up 123.4%.In a market announcement on Thursday, the company s...

Staff reporters 12:37pm
Vista's new broom sweeping away up to 8% of jobs
Markets

Vista's new broom sweeping away up to 8% of jobs

Vista ditches its product-centred model

Staff reporters 10:10am
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Nimbyism makes aggregate consents an elusive quarry
Infrastructure

Nimbyism makes aggregate consents an elusive quarry

Consenting of rock and sand quarries continues to be a major roadblock to infrastructure.

Brent Melville 5:00am