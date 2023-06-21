Menu
Pacific Edge’s American dream
The US Affordable Care Act can be tricky to navigate. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
Pacific Edge has long wanted to crack the United States market, which it has seen for a long time as validating the hundreds of millions spent in developing its Cxbladder non-invasive cancer detection tool. More than 20 years since listing, after it was spun out of University of Otago research, the company has raised $297.23 million selling shares and convertible preference shares and as people exercised options to fund accumulated losses of $216.8m and counting. That’s not going to change any time soon after the company crashed...
Fletcher Building has pulled back its forecast Ebit during an investor presentation.

Staff reporters 9:32am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Govt softens proposed skilled migrant changes

Some of the earlier proposed immigration changes have been 'rebalanced'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZX50 rises as consumer confidence remains poor
Property stocks edged up amongst a flat day.

Ella Somers 20 Jun 2023
DealWatch: M&A market subdued
Who's acting for whom in the latest deal round up. 

Victoria Young 19 Jun 2023
Super-investor Warren Buffett and the search for hidden value
Some say Berkshire Hathaway's chair is the greatest investor of all time. Why?

Warren Couillault 17 Jun 2023
NZ market turns over almost $400m as indices rebalance
New Zealand's sharemarket ends week on bright note.

Ella Somers 16 Jun 2023