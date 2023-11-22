Menu
PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth

CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne said he wants PaySauce to be a global contender. (Image: Paysauce)
Ben Moore
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
PaySauce has posted positive earnings for the first time for the six-month period to Sept 30.The payroll software company announced earnings before taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebtda) of $255,000 for the period, up from a loss of $200,000 in the same period in the prior year.This was on revenue of $3.6 million, up from $2.6m, and resulted in a net loss of $267,000, down from a loss of $425,000.Executive director and chief executive Asantha Wijeyeratne said reaching a positive Ebtda was partly attributable to rising interest...
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington
Politics

Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:20pm
Self promotion

BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

BusinessDesk takes out emerging business journalist of the year for the third year.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Cryptocurrency

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao agrees to step down, plead guilty

Zhao’s crypto exchange will also admit wrongdoing and agree to pay US$4.3b in fines.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Forsyth Barr says Gentrack and Turners to enter NZX-50
Markets

Forsyth Barr says Gentrack and Turners to enter NZX-50

The official outcomes of the review will be announced at the close of the market on Dec 1.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ sharemarket slips as Wall St rally continues
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket slips as Wall St rally continues

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,160.64, down 46.82 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 21 Nov 2023
NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'
Markets

NZ Post bids for PBT courier 'contracts'

Agreeements with 200 PBT courier van owner operators won't be part of the deal.

Brent Melville 21 Nov 2023
NZ King Salmon shores up China deal
Primary Sector

NZ King Salmon shores up China deal

Fish farmer has already sold 60,000 kilograms of salmon through Chinese distributor.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2023