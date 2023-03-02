Menu
Pushpay shareholders block $1.5b buyout

(Image: Supplied)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay Holdings private at $1.34 a share has failed, with a third of proxy votes opposing the deal. Pushpay said it received proxy votes for 80% of the total number of shares on issue, with only 67% of those voted in favour of the scheme of arrangement.“Absent a material change in the votes of shareholders who have already cast proxy votes, the scheme will not receive the required 75% majority,” the company said in a statement.The stock has been in a trading halt since midd...
