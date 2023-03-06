Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover
(Image: Pushpay)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Pushpay Holdings dropped 8.9% in early afternoon trading after shareholders rejected a $1.53 billion takeover bid from BGH Capital and Sixth Street. The stock fell as low as $1.10 and was recently down 11 cents at $1.12 on the NZX, below the $1.34 per share offer the board recommended, but still higher than the $1.03 level cited as an undisturbed price before rumours of the bid emerged. Today's fall added to the 3.9%, or 5 cents, decline on Friday when trading in the company resumed.Shareholders rejected the bid at last Friday’s...
Markets Market close

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Plane sailing: Luxon pitches to fix things

The man who 'made the planes run on time at Air NZ' outlines his strategy.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:25am

More Markets

Markets Market close

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Property

Kiwi Property trims another 4.1% from portfolio valuation

Kiwi Property Group trimmed 4.1% from the value of its property portfolio, saying that rising interest rates have weighed on valuations around the world. The owner of Sylvia Park said it expected its property valuation to fall $134.7 million in the six months ending March 31 to $...

Staff reporters 10:10am
Markets

Channel Infrastructure back in the NZX50

Channel Infrastructure was last in the NZX50 in September 2020. 

Staff reporters 9:40am
Economy

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Our analysis of New Zealand companies reporting their earnings shows the only certainty is uncertainty.

Paul McBeth 5:00am