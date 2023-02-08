Menu
Pushpay valuation assumes management miss targets

Chair Graham Shaw said the bid represented the “most compelling risk-adjusted value”. (Photo: TIN)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Pushpay Holdings’ board of directors are pressing ahead with a scheme of arrangement vote after an independent valuer found the takeover offer scraped into its acceptable range.US-based private equity investors Sixth Street and BGH Capital have offered to buy the church donation software company for $1.34 per share.Shareholders have been asked to vote in favour of the deal at a special meeting on March 3, although some have been deeply unimpressed by the offer price.Independent advisory firm Grant Samuel has valued the equity in Pushpay i...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 8:36am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 5:02am

More Markets

Primary Sector

Genesis, Fonterra working together to reduce coal usage

Genesis Energy will try replacing coal with biomass at Huntly on Feb 14 while Fonterra has a project to replace coal at its dairy plants.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Infrastructure

Ebos may keep the Chemist Warehouse contract

The former contract holder, Sigma, has significantly increased capacity.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets

Earnings season countdown begins as RBA hikes 25 basis points

New Zealand's earnings season is just around the corner.

Ella Somers 07 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

ikeGPS shares jump on strong subscription growth

Utility pole management and software company ikeGPS is benefiting from North American investment in fibre and electricity networks.

Staff reporters 07 Feb 2023