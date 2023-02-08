Pushpay valuation assumes management miss targets

Chair Graham Shaw said the bid represented the “most compelling risk-adjusted value”. (Photo: TIN)

Pushpay Holdings’ board of directors are pressing ahead with a scheme of arrangement vote after an independent valuer found the takeover offer scraped into its acceptable range.US-based private equity investors Sixth Street and BGH Capital have offered to buy the church donation software company for $1.34 per share.Shareholders have been asked to vote in favour of the deal at a special meeting on March 3, although some have been deeply unimpressed by the offer price.Independent advisory firm Grant Samuel has valued the equity in Pushpay i...