Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings
The demand for 5G networks is there. Just not right now. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
Rakon shares hit a two-and-a-half-year low on fears the global slowdown in telecommunications infrastructure will weigh on the domestic high-tech components maker’s earnings.The shares dropped 5.8% to 65 cents on Monday, the lowest level since January 2021, after Forsyth Barr analysts James Lindsay and Will Twiss said they anticipate Rakon will miss its annual forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) as top-tier telecoms companies content with soft activity. Rakon had been forecasting Ebitda...
Why Supie's directors quit on Friday
Finance

Why Supie's directors quit on Friday

Ben Kepes and Hadleigh Ford left the board as the company collapsed.

Riley Kennedy 9:52am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Finance

RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

It also looked at the impact of droughts.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
RBNZ stress testing: 82% of sheep and beef farms unprofitable at $150/t emission price

More Markets

NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us
Markets

NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us

The output of the index’s emissions is not equally shared.

Murray Jones 5:00am
NZ sharemarket continues to slide
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket continues to slide

It is down more than 6.4% for the year.

Graham Skellern 30 Oct 2023
NZ sharemarket hits 16-month low
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket hits 16-month low

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 10,766.82, down 81.72 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 27 Oct 2023
Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr
Markets

Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr

Analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley reduced their 12-month target price by 10 cents.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023