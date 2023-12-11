Menu
Rakon share price rockets after takeover bid announced

The bid is incomplete and highly conditional at this stage. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Rakon has received an unsolicited acquisition proposal for $1.70 per share in cash, 2.74 times the $0.62 value per share at the market open today, totalling $391 million against the current market capitalisation of $142.5m.Trading resumed at 4:30pm, and by the close of the market, Rakon’s share price had increased 93.5% to $1.20.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed tech components maker announced the offer to the market following a brief trading halt.The offer was made on Dec 7 but is incomplete and highly conditional, according to the a...
Markets Market close

Trading was light with $72.49m changing hands.

Graham Skellern 11 Dec 2023
Policy

Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 11 Dec 2023
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 11 Dec 2023
Markets Market close

Trading was light with $72.49m changing hands.

Graham Skellern 11 Dec 2023
Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook
Finance

Jarden: reassuring to see a more 'bullish' horticulture outlook

Scales has had a tough year but there are signs of new growth. 

Riley Kennedy 11 Dec 2023
BoP council considers Tauranga port stake sale
Finance

BoP council considers Tauranga port stake sale

The council holds its stake through Quayside Holdings.

Staff reporters 11 Dec 2023
First AI developer to debut on NZX
Markets

First AI developer to debut on NZX

New Zealand sharemarket to start week with a new entry. 

Denise McNabb 11 Dec 2023