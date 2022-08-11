See full details
Rakon warns earnings may fall as chip shortage eases

Staff reporters
Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Rakon warned its annual earnings may fall by as much as a third as a global shortage of chips eases and removes the tailwind that propelled last year's record result for the components maker.  The Auckland-based company said it expected underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of between $36 million and $44m in the year ending March 31, down from its record $54.4m in the prior period. Chief executive Sinan Altug said that was still going to be Rakon's second-best result after a record...

Opinion
Air NZ’s tricky call
Pattrick Smellie | Thu, 11 Aug 2022

By reducing total seats on sale, Air New Zealand should be better able to manage the inevitable stress associated with flight cancellations caused by the challenges of the post-covid travel bounceback.

Economy
Ministers' big spending plans dashed by reality
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Early in the budget process, finance minister Grant Robertson wrote to one minister and turned down several bids.

Infrastructure
Vital Healthcare annual net profit rose 9%
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Per-unit adjusted funds from operations were up 3.3% to 11.92cpu, reflecting the $379m of new equity raised during the year.

