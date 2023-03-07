Rakon's outlook gets rosier

Rakon chief executive Sinan Altug. (Image: Supplied)

Rakon, which makes frequency control and timing solutions for the telecommunications, positioning, and space and defence sectors, has lifted the bottom end of its forecast earnings for the March 2023 year. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) are expected to be between $40 million and $44m in the 12 months ending March 30, a higher lower end than the previous forecast of $38m to $44m. That's down from $54.4m in the prior year, when it beat guidance amid the global computer chip shortage. ...