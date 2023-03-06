Menu
News in Brief

Cook Strait ferry breaks down ... again

Kaitaki at dock. (Image: D McLean, SSNZ)
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
KiwiRail’s Cook Strait ferry service has been hit with more disruption with the Kaitaki out of service for at least two weeks due to mechanical failure.Services across the strait from KiwiRail and its rival Bluebridge have been affected by ships breaking down, being out of service for maintenance and bad weather.At one point, there was only one passenger ferry in action across the busy route leaving people, trucks and freight stranded.The Kaitaki was returning to passenger service after only carrying freight for a month for safety checks...
Markets Market close

NZ market starts the week with no real direction

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Markets

Pushpay slides after aborted takeover

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Economy

Residential construction slows in December

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm