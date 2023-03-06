Cook Strait ferry breaks down ... again

Kaitaki at dock. (Image: D McLean, SSNZ)

KiwiRail’s Cook Strait ferry service has been hit with more disruption with the Kaitaki out of service for at least two weeks due to mechanical failure.Services across the strait from KiwiRail and its rival Bluebridge have been affected by ships breaking down, being out of service for maintenance and bad weather.At one point, there was only one passenger ferry in action across the busy route leaving people, trucks and freight stranded.The Kaitaki was returning to passenger service after only carrying freight for a month for safety checks...