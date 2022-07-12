See full details
Rangatira to raise up to $50m

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 12 Jul 2022

Rangatira to raise up to $50m
Rangatira chair David Pilkington. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 12 Jul 2022
A Wellington-based investment company is undertaking a $50 million capital raise to help fund future acquisitions. Earlier this week, Rangatira started raising $35m with up to $15m of over-subscriptions to “take advantage” of transaction opportunities.The offer, which is open to eligible existing and new wholesale investors, was unanimously approved by shareholders at a special meeting last week.In a statement to the Unlisted Securities Exchange (USX), chief executive Mark Dossor said the company had enjoyed a track record of p...

