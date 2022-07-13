See full details
RBNZ lifts official cash rate to 2.5%, despite recession risk

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

(Photo: Dan Brunskill)
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% as widely expected by economists and market participants.In its regular review, the monetary policy committee said it remained appropriate to continue tightening policy “at pace”.The level of global economic activity, combined with supply disruptions from covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is continuing to generate global inflation pressures, it said.However, the committee also noted the pace of global economic growth is slowi...

World news
Legal document or best-seller? Twitter files against Elon Musk
Bloomberg | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Twitter's filing in the Delaware courts against Elon Musk may be one of the most entertainingly readable court documents ever filed.

Markets FREE
NZ market not bothered by RBNZ hike
Ella Somers | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

The NZ dollar fell against the US dollar after the reserve bank said this afternoon that it remained appropriate to continue the tightening policy.

Economy
RBNZ policy review is a carbon copy of the May statement, economists say
Dan Brunskill | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

However, policy decisions are about to get a lot tougher as the effects of tight monetary conditions start to visibly weigh on the economy. 

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

