Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

Rocket Lab launched two rockets for NASA's TROPICS mission, putting hurricane monitoring satellites into space. (Image: Rocket Lab)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
Rocket Lab continued to spend money to make money, increasing revenue and margin, as well as operating expenses and its net loss for the half year to June 30.The company’s latest US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings showed a year-on-year revenue increase of 21.6% to US$116.9 million (NZ$193m).The rocket launch and space services company also noted an increase in net loss of 42.7% from US$64.1m to US$91.5m. The company listed a series of successes that it saw in the last quarter at its investor presentation on Wedn...
Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season
Markets Market close:

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,838.26, down 30.49 points or 0.26%

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Markets

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall

Suncorp NZ had been able to “weather” through recent natural disasters, its CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Economy

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

The central bank still has a long road ahead of it says Westpac.

Rebecca Howard 4:35pm
Markets

Suncorp NZ had been able to “weather” through recent natural disasters, its CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe
Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Net profit for the half is expected to be $42m – lower than last year's $45.6m.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm