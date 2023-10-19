Menu
Scott Tech’s bet on big markets paying off

CEO John Kippenberger says easing pressures in the markets supported Scott’s growth. (Image: Scott Tech)
Ben Moore
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
Scott Technology has posted another year of financial growth, continuing to build on its strategy of productising its technology and focusing on expanding in large markets.The group's revenue for the financial year ending August 31 2023, was up 21% to $268 million, and margins grew from 24% to 27%.Net profit was also up 21%, to $15.4m.Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27% to $30.4m.The board approved a second-half unimputed dividend of 4 cents per share (cps), bringing the full...
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
World

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
