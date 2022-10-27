See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Settings leave KiwiSavers unprepared for retirement, says Morningstar

Dan Brunskill

Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Settings leave KiwiSavers unprepared for retirement, says Morningstar
The low contribution rate and the fact that KiwiSaver is optional has led to more cautious investments. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand investors are less long-term oriented and less prepared for retirement than Australians, due to KiwiSaver’s structure, says research by Morningstar.The financial services firm’s first global investor portfolio study analysed data from 14 investment markets to better understand how individual investors construct portfolios. The report found a wide divergence between portfolios in different markets, seemingly influenced by retirement policies, local culture and the regulatory landscape. Markets with 'defined...

Economy
Business and households facing interest rate stress, but the banks are OK
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

The Reserve Bank has lifted the official cash rate from 0.25% to 3.5% in the past 12 months and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Policy
Brown: Ports of Auckland not up for sale
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Wayne Brown has told potential foreign owners of Auckland's port not to waste their money.

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 27 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

