Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

Markets

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket opened the week in a lacklustre mood following the Easter break, with Summerset Group acknowledging the tough trading in the retirement village sector.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, falling in the morning and recovering in the afternoon to finish flat at 11,873.58, up 3.5 points or 0.03%. The index traded within a range of 11,835.84 and 11,905.62 points.There were 86 gainers and 48 decliners over the whole market, with 24.41 million shares worth $92.62m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, an investment adv...
Three waters? Not anymore
Policy

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 11 Apr 2023
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 11 Apr 2023
Finance

Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Markets

Summerset sold 210 occupation rights in the last quarter, of which 115 were new units.

Staff reporters 11 Apr 2023
Economy

All retirement village operators’ share prices are significantly depressed.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Markets

A2 Milk, Fletcher Building and Manawa make Morningstar’s favoured list.

Ella Somers 11 Apr 2023
Markets

Jolie Hodson's Spark isn't trying to surprise, but maybe it should.  

Paul McBeth 07 Apr 2023