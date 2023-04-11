Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

(Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket opened the week in a lacklustre mood following the Easter break, with Summerset Group acknowledging the tough trading in the retirement village sector.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, falling in the morning and recovering in the afternoon to finish flat at 11,873.58, up 3.5 points or 0.03%. The index traded within a range of 11,835.84 and 11,905.62 points.There were 86 gainers and 48 decliners over the whole market, with 24.41 million shares worth $92.62m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, an investment adv...