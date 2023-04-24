Menu
Sharemarket starts week on a buoyant note

Investors were in a positive mood on Monday. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 24 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket moved into the Anzac Day commemoration in a buoyant mood, rising nearly one percent with several consumer stocks having a solid day.The S&P/NZX 50 Index started the week slowly but had a strong rally on light trading in the afternoon to breach the 12,000 points level for the first time in nine weeks.The index closed at 12,026.39, up 98.89 points or 0.83%, after reaching an intraday low of 11,873.81. The index was at 12,144.66 points on Feb 17.There were 75 gainers and 55 decliners over the whole market, with 19.9...
Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025
Trial over Auckland Trotting Club's apartment complex moved to 2025

It was originally set down for June next year.

Riley Kennedy 24 Apr 2023
QuiznessDesk, Monday, April 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 24 Apr 2023
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Calls for wider inquiry into impacts of erosion and relief for farmers

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Jacques Steenkamp.

Jacques Steenkamp 24 Apr 2023
