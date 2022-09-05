See full details
Shares plummet as DGL dials down expectations

Dan Brunskill

Mon, 05 Sep 2022

DGL Group has grown incredibly fast as customers have sought to onshore their chemical supply chains during pandemic disruptions. (Image: DGL)
Australian investors have sold out of New Zealand-based chemical company DGL Group after it warned it would not be able to repeat its phenomenal growth rate of 2022. Shares in DGL Group have almost halved since the company reported its earnings late last week, leaving the stock down more than 60% from its record high in May.This might be a surprising reaction to its headline numbers – revenue up 88% and profit up 150%. However, the picture under the hood was less enticing. EbitdaEquity analysts often pay close attention to...

