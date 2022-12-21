Sharesies' new fee structure to hit small investors

Many small-time Sharesies investors will pay more under a new fee structure. (Image: Supplied)

Sharesies will almost quadruple basic transaction fees for small-time investors, hiking the fees on buy and sell orders under $3,000 from 0.5% to 1.9% from Jan 31.However, those who invest larger amounts and are able to put money in on a consistent basis will benefit from the new pricing structure, which includes a fee cap for single orders and a fee subscription scheme.The move will also incentivise auto-investing over manual trading.Currently, all buy and sell orders up to $3,000 on the platform incur a 0.5% transaction fee, plus 0.1% for amo...