Sharesies to cut staff ahead of recession

Sharesies' co-CEOs Leighton Roberts, Sonya Williams, and Brooke Roberts. (Photo: Sharesies)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Retail investment platform Sharesies said it has begun consulting with staff about a restructuring that will result in some losing their jobs.In a statement to the media on Thursday night, chair Alison Gerry said the proposed changes follow a recession plan put in place last year.“With the uncertain economic outlook projected to continue for some time, we need to ensure the business remains strong and sustainable, and that the Sharesies platform is compliant and efficient,” she said.The wealth development platform made a $25.1 milli...
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am
Retail

Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 10:02am
Primary Sector

$3,700-a-jar honey is hurting NZ beekeepers

There's an oversupply of mānuka honey and the price is tumbling, so apiarists are fleeing the industry.

Bloomberg 10:00am