Sharesies to cut staff ahead of recession

Sharesies' co-CEOs Leighton Roberts, Sonya Williams, and Brooke Roberts. (Photo: Sharesies)

Retail investment platform Sharesies said it has begun consulting with staff about a restructuring that will result in some losing their jobs.In a statement to the media on Thursday night, chair Alison Gerry said the proposed changes follow a recession plan put in place last year.“With the uncertain economic outlook projected to continue for some time, we need to ensure the business remains strong and sustainable, and that the Sharesies platform is compliant and efficient,” she said.The wealth development platform made a $25.1 milli...