Simon Henry bought $550k of DGL shares

Dan Brunskill

Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Simon Henry. (Image: NZME)
DGL founder Simon Henry has bought half a million dollars' worth of shares in the chemical company after its share price tanked last week. The purchase was made on Friday last week, the day after he told the Australian Financial Review that investors had overreacted to DGL’s earnings guidance.DGL reported remarkably strong earnings growth in the 2022 financial year but simultaneously warned it would not repeat the result in the coming year. Henry said the company was still growing, but he wanted investors to dial down their...

