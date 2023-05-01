Menu
Simplicity beefs up allocation to unlisted NZ assets

"We are big believers in New Zealand," says Sam Stubbs, managing director of Simplicity. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 01 May 2023
Upstart non-profit fund manager Simplicity has increased its asset allocations to unlisted New Zealand investments across all its existing diversified KiwiSaver and investment funds."We are big believers in New Zealand," said Sam Stubbs, managing director of Simplicity.“So we’re increasing investment in areas intended to enhance returns for our investors over the long term, support local innovation and help get more families into warm, dry and affordable homes."According to a statement, build-to-rent housing, first-ho...
