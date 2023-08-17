Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles

Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles
The NZX50 tumbled. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Skellerup Holdings was a beacon of light in reporting record earnings on the New Zealand sharemarket as blue chip stocks took a tumble in the biggest single-day fall for more than two months.The S&P/NZX Index fell sharply at lunchtime and closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95% – it was down 1.03% on June 7.There were 89 decliners and 33 gainers over the whole market on volumes of 31.72 million share transactions worth $117.46m.Rubber products manufacturer Skellerup Holdings rose 26c or 6.22% to $4.44 (reaching an intrad...
Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled
Policy

Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled

TIme is running out for a media bill to make it into law before the election.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
Infrastructure

National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax

National says hikes proposed by the government aren't necessary.

Oliver Lewis 5:31pm
National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax
Infrastructure

Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

The pandemic and pressure from airlines puts the second runway nearly 20 years away.

Pattrick Smellie 4:56pm
Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

More Markets

Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041
Infrastructure

Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

The pandemic and pressure from airlines puts the second runway nearly 20 years away.

Pattrick Smellie 4:56pm
Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit
Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit

It recorded a net profit of $50.9m for the year.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan
Infrastructure

Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan

The construction firm wants to boost annual earnings by 15%.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
SkyCity's provisions should be closer to $150m – Forbar
Markets

SkyCity's provisions should be closer to $150m – Forbar

The investment house thinks the casino operator has underestimated the Australian fines.

Brent Melville 5:00am