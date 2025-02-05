Menu
Sky CFO Ciara McGuigan resigns in surprise departure

Ciara McGuigan is leaving Sky TV with immediate effect. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Feb 2025
Embattled broadcaster Sky TV is losing its chief financial officer with immediate effect.The pay-TV operator, facing a barrage of customer anger over poor satellite reception in recent weeks, announced the resignation of Ciara McGuigan on Wednesday.Her departure, effective immediately, comes just 16 days before publicly listed Sky announces its half-year results.McGuigan joined Sky last March amid high praise from chief executive Sophie Moloney.She described her as an accomplished CFO and people leader “with extensive and highly relevant...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
