Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted
(Image: Sky TV)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Shares in Sky Network Television climbed more than 15% after its trading halt was lifted on Friday, following news that the television network firm had a mystery party keen on buying it.Hamilton Hindin Greene’s Grant Davies said there had been whispers in the past about Sky TV being taken over and the announcement from the company on Friday morning was “obviously early days”.Shares in Sky TV jumped more than 15% after the trading halt was lifted just before noon. After midday, the shares were up 13.8% to $2.81 and more th...
