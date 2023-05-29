Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

SkyCity Adelaide ordered to appoint an independent expert to review AML/CTF

SkyCity Adelaide ordered to appoint an independent expert to review AML/CTF
SkyCity says it will continue to cooperate. (Image: SkyCity)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 29 May 2023
The South Australian Liquor and Gambling Commissioner has ordered SkyCity Adelaide to appoint an independent expert to review its anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) and host responsibility enhancement programmes.The commissioner issued a direction notice to SkyCity Adelaide under section 10 of the Gambling Administration Act 2019. The appointment will provide an independent perspective and an additional layer of assurance, the commissioner said. The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre...
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Property

Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Radius scraps final dividend
Property

Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

More Markets

Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

Asset Plus considers new strategy

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Radius scraps final dividend
Property

Radius scraps final dividend

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a long-term play
Markets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a long-term play

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is focused on the fundamentals.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse
Policy

Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am