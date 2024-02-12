Menu
SkyCity faces NZ penalty action

The local civil court action follows similar Australian allegations. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment faces legal action in New Zealand over alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws, with penalties of up to $8 million, the company told the NZ stock exchange on Monday morning.Notification that the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) will lodge five causes of action in the high court on Friday (Feb 16) comes less than a fortnight after SkyCity agreed to pay A$70m (NZ$74.2m) fines to Australian regulators for alleged breaches of that country’s anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism laws...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

