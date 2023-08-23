Menu
SkyCity in "turnaround" mode

The post-covid recovery is gathering steam (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Listed Australasian casino giant SkyCity Entertainment Group is in a turnaround phase, its result well up on last year and its chief executive Michael Ahearne now earning more.Last year’s loss turned into a profit although the business acknowledged a “softer recovery” because electronic gaming revenue was still down on what it was pre-pandemic.Ahearne told the Herald today the business was “pleased and pretty proud of how the team has done in the past year, the rebound from a revenue and earnings point of...
