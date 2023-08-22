Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket

Solid results brought an end to days of decline for NZ sharemarket
A2 milk bounced back after yesterday's fall. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket was more sympathetic on a lighter day for company reporting, and a2 Milk had a nice bounce-back.The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,485.26, up 26.56 points or 0.23%, following the 1.31% fall the day before. The index traded between a low of 11,423.94 points and a high of 11,489.18.The main board had 56 gainers and 68 decliners, with 25.15 million shares worth $113.16m changing hands.Shane Solly, portfolio manager with Harbour Asset Management, said the market was settling down after the rough day previously.&ldqu...
Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'
Property

Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'

A vote will need to be taken on the future direction, once the remaining property is sold.

Brent Melville 22 Aug 2023
Politics charts

Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead

National and Act continue to widen the gap in BusinessDesk's Polltracker average.

Andy Fyers 22 Aug 2023
Election 2023: The right bloc now has a clear lead
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 22 Aug 2023
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

More Markets

Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'
Property

Asset Plus should now be Asset 'One'

A vote will need to be taken on the future direction, once the remaining property is sold.

Brent Melville 22 Aug 2023
Another sweet result has Comvita on track for 2025 turnaround
Markets

Another sweet result has Comvita on track for 2025 turnaround

The result was broadly in line with Jarden's expectations.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023
Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block
Markets

Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block

San Francisco-based Ashley Grech starts at Xero this week. 

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2023
How does your KiwiSaver fund rate?
Markets Free Exclusive

How does your KiwiSaver fund rate?

BusinessDesk's first monthly KiwiSaver report reveals the best funds and providers.

Andy Fyers 22 Aug 2023