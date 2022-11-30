Menu
Steel prices should stabilise; availability concerns fade

Steel & Tube’s Brendan Smith says nickel usage has grown steadily. (Image: Steel & Tube)
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
The moderating benefits of the rising New Zealand dollar on steel prices could be countered by a small recovery in prices of commodities that feed into steel, such as iron ore, nickel and coal.Steel & Tube’s latest procurement update details many cross-currents affecting steel pricing, from soaring inflation, surging interest rates and the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine, to the havoc wreaked on China’s economy from its zero-covid policy.China’s steel demand is down 4% but it had also pumped trillions of yuan into stimulus...
Finance

RBNZ wants housing removed from its remit

Annual house price inflation peaked at more than 30% in November 2021.

Jenny Ruth 10:37am
Media

School Road Publishing pulls print mags

The consumer magazine group has gone online. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:00am
Property

ANZ adjusts house price downgrade to 22%

NZ's largest bank now expects the market to find a floor late next year.

Brent Melville 9:37am

Property

Ryman chair steps down for health reasons

Greg Campbell will be replaced by board member Claire Higgins.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Markets

F&P Healthcare back to ‘business as usual’

Yesterday’s result showed evidence that F&P Healthcare’s earnings decline had found a bottom in the past six months.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Markets Free market close

Fisher & Paykel pulls market significantly higher

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shot up almost 14% earlier in the day.

Ella Somers 29 Nov 2022
Finance

Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 29 Nov 2022