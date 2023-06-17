Menu
Super-investor Warren Buffett and the search for hidden value

Warren Buffett would buy companies at a discount, then sell at a profit. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 17 Jun 2023
'Valuation.' The word comes from the French word 'valeur', meaning worth or value. To most of us, and certainly those of us in real estate or the financial markets, the word is usually seen as a number with a currency symbol ahead of it. Your house is valued at $1 million, or a company’s shares have a valuation of $5.00 per share.Valuation is a subjective word in financial services, and the process of valuation is part-art and part science. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. All those different valua...
On the Money: King Scarfie returns, Deloitte's new flex and betting on the Bard
The magic of Macca, making a political meal of things, real housewives and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
China to reimburse IVF and reproductive costs

The country faces a demographic crisis that threatens long-term consequences.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Money Answers: Should I try stock picking?

It's so hard to pick winning stocks that even highly paid professionals fail.

Frances Cook 5:00am
NZ market turns over almost $400m as indices rebalance
New Zealand's sharemarket ends week on bright note.

Ella Somers 16 Jun 2023
Data-heavy day flattens NZ market
Gross domestic product data and news out of the Fed weren’t enough to shake the market.

Ella Somers 15 Jun 2023
DGL shares plunge 16% after profit downgrade
DGL shares have dropped below A$1 for the first time since listing.

Staff reporters 15 Jun 2023
Scott Technology reviewing ownership structure
Growth will continue while Macquarie Capital does its thing.

Staff reporters 15 Jun 2023