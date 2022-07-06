See full details
Supie faces fight for online grocery market share

Dan Brunskill
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Supie faces fight for online grocery market share
Founder Sarah Balle and her team will have to compete against much bigger competitors for the same customers. (Photo: Supie)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 06 Jul 2022
Icehouse-backed online grocery startup Supie is seeking to raise $3 million to help it scale into a competitor that can take on the existing supermarket duopoly – but it won’t be easy.Snowball Effect is helping it to raise between $2.5m and $5m in a public offer to wholesale investors. It has already received commitments for $1.7m.The business launched last year and has already signed up 23,000 members, although only half have actually placed an order through the platform.About 8,000 Aucklanders have signed up for the paid membershi...

