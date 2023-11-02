Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Surge leads to biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket

Surge leads to biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket
(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
The blue-chip stocks picked up a head of steam as the New Zealand sharemarket recorded its biggest single-day rise in nearly a year with a surge of more than 1.7%.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon after reaching a morning low of 10,850.92 and closed at 11,044.44, increasing 193.52 points or 1.78%. The previous biggest single-day gain was 1.98% on Nov 11 last year. The index has now risen 2.80% over the past three trading days.There were 94 gainers and 36 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 30.25 million share...
Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'
Infrastructure

Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'

KiwiRail will make do with old vessels during its busiest annual period.

Brent Melville 5:35pm
Finance Free

NZ wine company backed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Graham Norton looks to raise

Invivo is planning a $2 million capital raise to fund its expansion plans.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 4:05pm
NZ wine company backed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Graham Norton looks to raise
Good Food

Inca Newmarket closes doors as costs and rent bite

Most challenging trading conditions restaurateur has seen in 32 years.

Brent Melville 3:18pm
Inca Newmarket closes doors as costs and rent bite

More Markets

TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Briscoe's reports a sporting 3Q sales boost
Retail

Briscoe's reports a sporting 3Q sales boost

Retailer gets a solid trading period under its belt headed into the final quarter. 

Staff reporters 10:55am
Jarden slashes My Food Bag target price by 44%
Markets

Jarden slashes My Food Bag target price by 44%

Jarden has slashed its target price for the New Zealand stock exchange-listed My Food Bag but has retained its buy rating despite a challenging environment.It’s revised its target price by 44% to 25c a share, down from 45c.Year-to-date, the meal-kit company’s share price is down...

Staff reporters 10:20am
Competition should cap Air NZ's 'excess international returns'
Markets

Competition should cap Air NZ's 'excess international returns'

Analyst slashes earnings expectations and predicts domestic softness could go global.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am