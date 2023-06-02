Menu
Synlait seeks to divest its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese subsidiaries

(Image: Synlait)
Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
Synlait Milk has announced its intention to offload its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese businesses.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed dairy company purchased Talbot Forest Cheese in 2019 for $38.5 million, but the deal soured. In 2022, it took out an $8.8m suit against Talbot’s vendors citing breaches of warranty under the deal.Cited issues included the poor condition of Talbot’s factory in Temuka in south Canterbury. Synlait announced the $119m purchase of Dairyworks in October 2019. Its rationale for the acquisitions w...
