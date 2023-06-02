Menu
News in Brief

BusinessDesk Today: Stuff owner steps down as CEO
Ben Moore
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you'll find a summary of the day's top stories. Ben Moore hosts today's episode.In today's episode we discuss:Sinead Boucher steps down as CEO of StuffRetail investors are feeling the fear in the economic squeezeKiwibank too small to lead open bankingNZ's new policies around space and rocketsFollow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%
Bloomberg

The rise supports low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
Trevor McKewen: Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe

Rugby Australia's chair is most likely at the centre of the brouhaha.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 02, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
