News in Brief

Boucher steps down as Stuff CEO amid governance shake-up

Stuff leaders from left to right: Nadia Tolich, Laura Maxwell, Matt Headland, Sinead Boucher, Joanna Norris. (Image: Stuff)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Thu, 01 Jun 2023
Stuff owner Sinead Boucher has stepped down as chief executive of the newsgroup as part of a major governance shakeup. Boucher will become executive chair and publisher of Stuff, relinquishing the CEO role following her takeover of the company in 2020. She will be replaced by Laura Maxwell, a former NZME executive hired by Stuff as chief growth officer in December. Maxwell, a key figure in the creation of the New Zealand Herald’s premium paywall offering, has been heavily involved in Stuff’s transition to a partial pa...
Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%
Bloomberg

The rise supports low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe

Rugby Australia's chair is most likely at the centre of the brouhaha.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 02, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
