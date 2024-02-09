Menu
The NZ sharemarket ends week with fall of 0.6%

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
The New Zealand sharemarket was rattled by the suggestion from ANZ that the Reserve Bank of NZ could still hike the official cash rate twice this year.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a late rise after reaching an intraday low of 11,782.24 and closed at 11,862.95, down 9.37 points or 0.08%. The index finished the shortened week with a fall of nearly 0.6%, but it is still ahead more than 0.5% for the year-to-date.There were 57 gainers and 69 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 21.83 million transactions worth $89.51 million.OCR increa...
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes
Economy

The bank tips one hike in February and the other in April. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings

Shipping line looking to trim costs in light of global challenges.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Technology

Canterbury gets $6.1 million space centre

Up to $2.4 billion in economic benefits are forecast over the next ten years.

John Anthony 11:45am
More Markets

Synlait loses director after Bright Dairy resignation
Markets

Synlait director and Bright Dairy CFO Liu Ruibing resigned for 'personal reasons'.

John Anthony 10:00am
a2 Milk's 1H revenue might be stronger than expected
Markets

a2 Milk's market share remains solid.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ sharemarket drifts down ahead of reporting season
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,872.33, down 79.84 points or 0.67%.

Graham Skellern 08 Feb 2024
Gentailers on notice over potential misuse of market power
Markets

Commerce Commission papers reveal what it really thinks about market misuse claims.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Feb 2024